Chamber accepting applications for new class of Leadership Big Spring

Are you new to Big Spring and looking to learn more about your new community? The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has just the thing for you.

The Chamber is taking applications for the upcoming class of the Big Spring Leadership Program, which is set to begin Sept. 13.

"This is just to have newcomers that are showing leadership in your business...it introduces them to Big Spring," said Chamber Director Debbye Valverde. "This is just a good way for people to learn more about our community, and maybe after they go through Leadership, to get involved in any of the community organizations that we have."

