Chamber Annual Health Fair update

The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Health Fair is scheduled for April 7 at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum from 8 a.m. to noon. During the health fair there will booths set up dedicated to all things health.

This year, Keep Big Spring Beautiful will be combining their efforts with the health fair. The annual Trash Off takes place the same day, as well as the the Blood Mobile will be coming back and set up from 9 a.m. until noon. Safe Kids and Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be hosting the Car Seat Check, but it will be first come first serve basis.

