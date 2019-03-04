Chamber of Commerce Health Fair gearing up for April

Local businesses and organizations are catching the health wave and gearing up for the 2019 Chamber of Commerce Health Fair, which is set for April 13 at the Dorthy Garrett Colisseum.

"We are excited about this year's health fair. There are going to be some of the familiar faces - Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center, Scenic Mountain Medical Center - and we are hoping to welcome some new faces to the expo, as well," Debbye ValVerde, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said.

Star Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has once again signed on as the Bike Rodeo sponsor and has ensured the ability for the community youth to refresh their knowledge about proper bike etiquette. The Big Spring Police Department has also stepped up and will be providing the signage for the course. ...

