Chamber Extravaganza slated for Jan. 30

It’s time for the Chamber Annual Banquet…no, it’s the Chamber Extravaganza – “Where Business Means Business.”

Yes the name may have changed but the evening will be fun and for everyone to do some networking and mingling with all the members, Board of Directors and community leaders and others in attendance. On Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m., the chamber will still be passing the gavel from the outgoing president Andrea Barr to incoming president Manny Negron and the announcing of the Man and Woman of the Year; new incoming board members and much more!!

“A Chamber is not a Chamber without its members and volunteers and we want for the community to come out and meet them,” said Debbye ValVerde, Executive Director at the chamber. “If you are not a member, come out and meet those who are members and give us a chance to talk to you about 'investing in your community."

See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.