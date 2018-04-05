Chamber has 'Meet the Candidates' forums planned

There's an election coming up May 5 for Howard County school and city officials, and the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has invited them to come and introduce themselves to the public in a couple of "Meet the Candidates" forums this month.

"This is just the Chamber's way to get the candidates out there, have people come and meet them and know their political platform, and maybe get to talk to them one on one after the forum," said Chamber Director Debbye Valverde.

Valverde said there will be two forums, one for Coahoma city council and school board candidates, and the other for Big Spring city council and school board candidates.

"Coahoma is on April the 10th at the High School Auditorium from 6:30 to 8 (p.m.). Every candidate should have received a letter; hopefully we'll hear from them by next Friday to see if they will or will not be able to attend," she said. "We'd like to have all of them. We'd really like to have all of them. Big Spring will be on the 16th at the Hall Center for the Arts on the Howard College Campus. The time is the same: from 6:30 to 8."

