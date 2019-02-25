Chamber, Herrera, to host social media class

Social media seems to be taking over the advertising world, but there are algorithms that need to be understood for full optimization.

The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Community Services Director for the City of Big Spring and Certified Tourism Executive Hayley Herrera to present Social Media 101 on April 3 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

"Social Media 101 is for anyone with a small business or brand who is looking to learn how to properly use social media as an advertising tool," Hayley Herrera, said. "Social media can reach so many more people than traditional advertising routes, you just have to know how to use it correctly."

Herrera said during the two hour training she will be showing brands and businesses how to use social media to better fit their busy schedule so they don't lose interest of the more than 3 billion active users who use social media on a daily basis. ...

For the complete story, see Monday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.