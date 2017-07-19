Chamber hosts Summer Shopping Extravaganza Thursday

The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the public to take advantage of the lengthy summer days and support local business by shopping in its second Summer Shopping Extravaganza.

Several retail shops will be open for extended hours until 8 p.m. this Thursday, offering a number of one-day only special discounts on items, give-aways, and even store wide sales.

“This is another way the Chamber helps with promoting our businesses locally,” Debby ValVerde said, “These businesses support our local organizations, sport organizations, school programs and lots more throughout the year. Let's now support them.”

Participating businesses are: Blissful Boutique, Spring Town Plaza; Blue-Eyed Buffalo, 223 S Main; Dazzling Décor, 1304 Scurry; LoCo Flamingos, 1912 Scurry; Lula Blu Boutique, 2112 Scurry; Merle Norman, 1210 S. Gregg; Queens of the Dude Ranch, 221 S. Main; Sonic Drive-In No. 1 and No. 2, Gregg St. & FM 700; Southern Blush, 1203 Scurry; and Splurge Boutique, 308 Scurry.

The event is sponsored by the chamber's business development committee. For more information, call ValVerde at 432-263-7641.