Chamber Toy Drive to end Friday

Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting back. The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has been doing just that, with their annual toy drive, in which they try to raise toys for other non-profit organizations who help give back to underprivileged families. Each year the Chamber has been hosting a toy drive to hopes of helping out other organizations, who say all year is the time to give back and help others. Those organizations include: Cossacks Motorcycle Club, The Salvation Army, and CASA, who recruit, train, and support committed volunteers who are appointed to be the voice for children in court. Each one of these organizations extend helping hands all year long to those who need it most, and the Chamber simply wants to help out those non profits who never ask for anything in return.

