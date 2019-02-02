Chamber's annual bash set for Tuesday

The annual Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Extravaganza will be Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum on the Sonic Floor. Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m.

“Come and enjoy an evening of networking, connecting and meeting new people,” says Debbye ValVerde, Executive Director of the Chamber. “I'm really looking forward to seeing all the decorated tables, so bring your small bills and vote for your favorite.”

This year, there will be five different food stations providing a variety of delicious food and desserts.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.