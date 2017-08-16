Changes to BSHS' Freshman Orientation

Big Spring High School's Freshman Orientation will be changed slightly due to air conditioning issues at the high school, according to school officials. While the date is still the same, tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 17, the time will be slightly different. The new time for orientation is 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Freshman students are to report to the cafeteria rather than the auditorium to pick up their schedules. Only students will be allowed in the cafeteria to pick up their schedules. Parents are asked to wait in the hallway. Students will be allowed to quickly run through their schedule to find their classrooms, however, no schedule changes will be made on Thursday evening. If there is a problem with a student's schedule, there will be a schedule change form available to pick up and bring back on Friday.