Checkmate!

Starting a new club or organization requires dedication, action, and a passion for what your club represents. That’s exactly what two 12 year old girls Leila Franco and Gabriella Cater did, though, when they both decided they wanted to share their love of chess with others students at Big Spring Intermediate School by starting the Intermediate's first Chess Club.

Leila and Gabriella have been playing chess for years when they thought that others might enjoy the game as much as they did, but may not know how to play chess. In the modern day era where technology is at the hands of almost every child today, board games have taken a backseat in the entertainment department.

