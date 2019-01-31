Chesnutt, Ratt named Funtastic Fourth headliners

If you’ve been a little “Too Cold at Home” recently, just wait til June to go “Round and Round” in downtown Big Spring.

Country Artist Mark Chesnutt, whose hit “Too Cold at Home” reached number three on Billboard’s Country chart; and ‘80s heavy metal group Ratt, whose metal anthem “Round and Round” was named 61st best hard rock song of all time by VH1, have been named headliners for this year’s Funtastic Fourth Celebration June 28 and 29. The event takes place at the Howard County Courthouse in downtown Big Spring each summer.

“Rick Trevino, Mark McKinney and Mark Chesnutt have all been confirmed for Friday night,” says Christy Brorman, president of Big Spring’s Downtown Revitalization Association, the group that organizes Funtastic Fourth each year. “Ratt has been confirmed for Saturday night.”

See Thursday's Herald for the rest of the story.