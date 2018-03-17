Child, man, injured in KFC shooting

A toddler and a man were shot Friday night during an incident in the parking lot of Big Spring's KFC restaurant.

According to a press release received Saturday morning from the Big Spring Police Department, on the 16th of March, 2018, at approximately 7:25 p.m., Big Spring Police Department Officers were dispatched to the KFC, 1711 S. Gregg, in reference to shots fired.

While police officers were still en route to the restaurant, the PD received several calls reporting that the occupants of a tan SUV were shooting at both a white car and a black car. All three vehicles involved in the incident left the area before police arrived.

One person in each victim vehicle was shot. Police discovered an adult male who had been shot in the area of 20th and Donley; while a two-year-old female child had been taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds from the incident.

