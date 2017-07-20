Children’s art camp to be held next week

Next week kids will have the opportunity to create some works of art with the Kid's Summer Art Camp at the Heritage Museum.

The art camp is hosted by local artist, Terri Chaney, and features four classes split into different age ranges.

“Creativity isn't in the schools as much as it used to be, and they need that experience,” said Chaney. “I think it's vital for everyone to have some kind of creative outlet.”

The camp is set to start on July 25 and last through July 28,. On the following Saturday, July 29, the museum will host a show of the artwork that was created by the students, along with a reception starting at 2 p.m.

“We will have certificates, pictures, and refreshments,” Chaney said.

The program is split into four classes with varying age ranges so every age has something to do.

Friday, July 21, is the final day to sign up for the classes and Chaney says there is plenty of room left. Anyone who is interested in signing their kids up for the class can go down to the museum during there normal operating hours (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to fill out the paperwork and pay the fee. For any questions about the art camp, Chaney can be reached at (432) 816-3426.