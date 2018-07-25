A child's anchor

For a child, entering the foster care system is often a frightening and stressful experience, especially after what they have been through that resulted in them being placed in foster care in the first place.

Foster carers have the ability to be a safe, loving environment for these vulnerable children. Sadly though, not a lot of people know much about being foster parents, and what they have heard is just the horror stories.

Lucky for us, Trinity Baptist Church is hosting another Fostering Informational Meeting, on July 26 at 7 p.m.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.