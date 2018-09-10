Chiles for a cause

Big Spring's Porters grocery store, located at Birdwell and Fourth st., roasted up some Hatch chiles on Saturday, Sept. 8, not just for the sales but to help fight muscular dystrophy. The Big Spring location's Store Manager, Nance McNeese, said that many Porters locations have been selling these 20-pound cases of chiles to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for several years. "We did it last year here, and we've done it at our other locations for many years," she said. “These chiles from Hatch, NM are only available for a limited time each year, usually from early August through late September. Stop by and enjoy purchase freshly roasted Hatch Chiles!”

