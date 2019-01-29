Chilly? Try some chili: Big Spring Center for Skilled Care plans Third Annual Chili Cook Off

Chili is a classic Texas dish, and in the cold months, there's no better way to warm up and have fun with the spicy flavor and aroma.

Now, local residents can take a shot at crafting their own chili masterpieces during the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care's Third Annual Chili Cook Off.

"We are so excited to be able to bring our Third Annual Chili Cook Off to the community," said Christy Brownfield of Skilled Care, Event Organizer of the Chili Cook Off. "It will be Thursday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m."

A chili cook-off is a social event, similar to a barbecue, in which competitors prepare their own particular recipe for chili con carne and submit it for taste testing. A cook-off may be an informal gathering with the simple goal of sharing recipes and enjoying food, or it may be a larger-scale event with an official panel of judges and substantial prizes for winners.

See Tuesday's Herald for the rest of the story.