Christ is risen!

HERALD photo/Roger Cline

Pastor Sam Segundo (right of center, facing forward) and the praise team of Big Spring’s Family Faith Center lead a Community Sunrise Easter Service at the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater Sunday. About 100 people rose early and attended the 7 a.m. service. Family Faith Center also planned a 10 a.m. Easter Worship Service at the amphitheater, along with an egg hunt and food and fun in the park all day long.

