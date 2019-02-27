CHS’s Corley named to 5-3A All District basketball list

Coahoma High School junior Caitlyn Corley turned more than a few heads this season with her performance as a Coahoma Bulldogette varsity basketball player. Her efforts landed her a spot on the 5-3A All-District first team roster.

Corley was very instrumental for the Bulldogettes on both offense and defense during the season as a point guard and power forward.

Fellow teammate Abbie Lopez was named to the honorable mention list. Lopez played center for the Coahoma girls squad.

The Bulldogettes had six players make the 5 3-A Academic All-District roster. They are Paige Atkins, Corley, Julia Cortez, Macee Grant, Lopez, and MaKynlee Overton.