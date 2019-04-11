CHS Cox advances to regional golf tourney: Cox, Dickson, Kemper named to all-district

Julia Cox advanced to the Region I-3A UIL Golf tournament after an outstanding day on the links Monday at the Shady Oaks Golf Course.

The Coahoma High School sophomore shot 96-97—193 in the two-day District 5-3A meet to finish fourth in the final individual standings. She was also the top medalist on a non-qualifying team and made the all-district team.

Her performance this year as a first time golfer for the Coahoma High School team is pretty impressive for someone who hasn’t swung the irons since childhood.

Providence Dickson, a second-year CHS golfer, placed seventh in the individual standings. She shot 109-103 — 212 for the tournament which earned her all-district honors.

For the boys team, Ky Kemper led the way with a card of 93-89 — 182 to finish 10th in the individual standings and grab the third all-district honor for the CHS golf team.

Overall the girls team finished fourth in the competition (463-464 — 927). Hartlie Smithie and Brianna Coskey rounded out the team carding 122-134 — 256 and 136-130 — 266 respectively.

The boys team ended sixth (421-414 — 835). Alex Gonzales shot 101-113 — 214, Cutter Atkins finished at 118-98 — 216 and A.J. Gutierrez shot 113-114 — 227 for the tournament. Playing as individual medalists, Grayson Glidewell finished at 119-129 — 248, and Keegan Dobbs ended with a card of 135-119 — 254.

The Region I-3A tournament will be held at the Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird, Texas, on April 24-25.

District 5-3A

2nd Round

Shady Oaks Golf Course

Baird, Texas

April 8, 2019

Individual standings (Coahoma only)

Girls

4 - Julia Cox, (regional qualifier & all-district), 96-97 — 193

7 - Providence Dickson, (all-district) 109 - 103 — 212.

20 - Hartlie Smithie, 122-134 — 256

22 - Brianna Coskey, 136-130 — 266

Boys

10 - Ky Kemper, (all-district) 93-89 — 182

26 - Alex Gonzales, 101-113 — 214.

28 - Cutter Atkins, 118-98 — 216

31 - A.J. Gutierrez, 113-114 — 227

34 - Grayson Glidewell, (medialist) 119-129 — 248

38 - Keegan Dobbs, (medalist) 135-119 — 254

Team Standings

Girls

1 - Clyde - 389- 387 — 776

2 - Merkel - 472, 432 — 903

3 - Anson - 642-442 — 904

4 - Coahoma - 463-464 — 927

Boys

1 - Clyde No 1 - 336-339 — 675

2 - Jim Ned No. 1 - 358-385 — 743

3 - Colorado City - 379-380 — 759

4 - Clyde No. 2 - 400-405 — 805

5 - Merkel - 411-406 — 817

6 - Coahoma - 421- 414 — 835

7 - Stanton - 426 - 413 — 839