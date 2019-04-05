CHS golfers start off district competition strong

Julia Cox and Ky Kemper started off strong in the District 5-3A golf competition held on Wednesday at Comanche Trail Park.

After the first round, Cox and Kemper shot 94 and 93 respectively for the day. That performance left Cox at fourth in the girls individual standings and Kemper at 14th in the boys individual competition.

In the girls competition, Providence Dickson had a solid outing on the course for Coahoma. She carded a round of 109 and is now eighth in the girls individual standings after the first round. Hartlie Smithie and Brianna Coskey finished strong with a round of 122 and 136 respectively.

For the Coahoma boys team, Alex Gonzales ended the day at 101. He is currently at 18th in the individual boys standings. Rounding out the team, AJ Gutierrez ended at 113, Aaron Turnbough was close behind shooting 114, and Cutter Atkins shot 118 .

For the boys’ medalist standings, Coahoma’s Grayson Glidewell and Keegan Dobbs finished 119 and 135 respectively.

Round two of District 5-3A competition will be held on Monday in Baird, Texas.

Results (Coahoma only):

Boys

Ky Kemper, 93 - 14th individual boys standings

Alex Gonzales, 101 - 18th individual boys standings

A.J. Gutierrez, 113

Aaron Turnbough, 114

Cutter Atkins, 118

Medalists

Grayson Glidewell, 119

Keegan Dobbs, 135

Girls

Julia Cox, 96 - 4th individual girls standings

Providence Dickson, 109 - 8th individual girls standings

Hartlie Smithie, 122

Brianna Coskey, 136

Team Standings

Girls

1 - Clyde - 389

2 - Anson - 462

3 - Coahoma - 463

4 - Merkel - 472

Boys

1- Clyde team 1 - 336

2 - Jim Ned team 1 - 358

3 - Colorado City - 379

4 - Clyde team 2 - 400

5 - Merkel - 411

6 - Coahoma - 421

7 - Stanton - 426