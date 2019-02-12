CHS Gonzales earns gold at Reagan Co. meet

BIG LAKE — Alejandro Gonzales put his powerful muscles to work at the Reagan County Invitational powerlifting contest Saturday and walked away with a gold medal for his efforts.

The Coahoma High School junior hoisted a total of 1,370 pounds, which was his best effort to date for the season, and earned first place in his weight division. Gonzales had a 575 pound squat, benched 365, and pulled 430 on deadlift.

Bringing home a silver medal was Keegan Dobbs, who placed second in his weight division. Dobbs pumped a total of 1,245 of iron — 495 on squat, 275 on bench, and 475 on dead lift.

Bobby Zambrano’s three-lift total of 1,385 pounds earned third place in his weight division. He had a 525 squat, benched 395, and pulled 465 on dead lift. Isaac Murillo and Justin Marsh rounded out the top finishers for the CHS boys team. They both earned fourth place. Murillo hoisted a total of 1,165 pounds and Mash’s three lifts came out to 1,080 pounds of iron.

On the girls side, Cailey Glover continues to lead the CHS team. She was credited with lifting 720 pounds. That was enough for a fourth place finish.

Overall the Coahoma High School boys powerlifting team placed third earning 22 points at the meet. Andrews came in first with 48 points and Big Lake/Reagan County was second with 37. Rounding out the top five teams were Midland Greenwood, 4th, and San Angelo Lake View, 5th.

Next: The girls regional powerlifting contest will be March 1 at Seagraves. Regional competition for the boys will be held March 9 at Sundown.

Results (Coahoma only) are listed by class, standing, competitor, and total weight lifted.

Boys

114, 5th, Daniel Vela-Wences, 475

132, 9th, Mason Hudgins, 660

148, 5th, Josh Ruiz, 875; 10th, Kaden Molina, 615

165, 8th, Braxton Chandler, 920; 10th, Patrick Gutierrez, 800

198, 2nd, Keegan Dobbs, 1,245

220, 4th, Isaac Murillo, 1,165; 5th, Zack Schneider, 1,115

242, 3rd, Bobby Zambrano, 1,385; 12th, Grayson Glidewell, 955

275, 4th, Justin Marsh, 1,080

SHW, 1st, Alejandro Gonzales, 1,370

Girls

132, 4th, Cailey Glover, 720

148, 8th, Sidney Rinard, 600; 16th, Megan McDonald, 510; 17th Delia Rawls, 465

165, 7th, Kirah Kimball, 645