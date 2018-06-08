CHS star Mann named TGCA All-Star

Jaydan Mann added a new page to her resume. And, Mann, it is one that will enable her to extend her high school playing days.

Mann, whose performance on the diamond this season as a starting player for the Coahoma Bulldogette softball team drew statewide attention, was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association's 2018 all-star team.

“Jaydan embodies a team-first attitude with everything she’s involved in from the classroom to band to athletics,” said Bullogette softball coach Alex Orosco. “Jaydan always thinks about the big picture and that is just one of the many reasons we are very proud she’s part of our Coahoma family.”

As a junior, Mann capped off a stellar season helping to the lead the Bulldogettes to a 19-5 record and a berth in the area round of the Class 3A state playoffs. For the year, she helped led her teammates offensively, hitting .494 and posting a team-high 29 runs batted in. She also hammered out 10 doubles, eight triples, and a home run.

Mann will play on the Blue team, which will consist of athletes from Class A to 4A schools. She will be joined on the Blue roster by fellow District 5-3A competitor Jacie Roberts of Clyde. Other players from the area making the list included Marley Moralez of Andrews and Rayne Jones of Borden County.

The TGCA all-star game will be played at 7 p.m. on July 10, in Arlington, Texas.

To be selected, players are nominated by their coaches and then chosen by the TGCA all-star committee