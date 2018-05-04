A lot of people may not know what Cinco de Mayo really is or why it's celebrated. Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, actually celebrates the day Mexico's Army defeated the French army during the Battle of Puebla (Batalla dePuebla) in Mexico on May 5, 1862. This year, come celebrate as the Nazarene Christian Academy brings to Howard County the Cinco de Mayo Trade Days.

Cinco de Mayo Trade Days will be Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nazarene Christian Church at 1400 S Lancaster St.

“This Trade Days is a way to give back to the community, and to also give families and individuals something fun to enjoy and to see what we have in store,” Alyssa Clark, coordinator of the Trade Days. “We will have a bunch of things out at the Church Saturday that I think the community will really enjoy.”

This Trade Days event will feature food trucks and different booth's that sell a variety of items and products such as Avon, Scentsy, Monat, as well as face painting, a bouncy house and much more.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.