CISD 8th graders research concussions in youth

Eighth grade students in the Leadership Class of The Academy of Coahoma ISD chose their Action Research Proposal this year to be about youth concussions. Unfortunately, several of the students in this class have personally been affected by concussions or know someone who has suffered one.

“This year, what is so exciting to me is I told the students they needed to find an issue that not necessarily needs to be solved, but you need to bring awareness to it,” states Charlotte Stovall, Coahoma ISD Executive Director of C&I and teacher of this class. “The students came up with several ideas, but would hit a brick wall and realize it was not a good topic to cover. After one of their classmates suffered a concussion, they started discussing and realizing they all know people who have had concussions. That’s when they started digging and researching and realized there are no rules or laws in Texas that will protect athletes in little league sports.”

During their research, the students discovered not only how to protect themselves, but also how to recognize the signs of a concussion in others. One student in particular, Christian Everett, has personal experience with and was able to recognize the signs of a concussion in a teammate.

“A girl was going up for a lay-up, and I was the only one who could stop her,” says Everett. “I stood right in front of her, put my hands up, and when she came down, she landed on top of me, and my head hit the floor.” ...

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.