CISD to begin meetings over bond election

Coahoma ISD will host the first of three public meetings beginning today over the upcoming $4 million bond election set for Nov. 7.

“We encourage everyone who is interested in this upcoming election to attend one of our public meetings to hear all the facts about how we intend to use the money from this proposed bond and what the financial impact on property owners will be,” said Superintendent Dr. Amy Jacobs.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at the Coahoma High School Auditorium.

Coahoma ISD trustees have called for a $4 million bond election to be used for district-wide infrastructure improvements, upgrades to existing athletic facilities, and the purchase of artificial turf for the football, softball, and baseball fields.

