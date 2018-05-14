CISD board recognition

Courtesy photo

The Coahoma ISD board recognized outgoing members Brian Moore and Jody Reid for their years of service to the community on Thursday night during a special-called meeting to canvas the May 5 election results. Pictured from the left are CISD board members Craig Ferguson and Kandy Alaman, outgoing member Brian Moore, Michael Brooks, Lori Martinez and Dicky Stone. Reid was absent from the meeting as he and his wife were traveling to attend their son’s graduation from seminary in North Carolina.