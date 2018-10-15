CISD going for gold Oct. 26

Bulldog fans are always proud to don the red and white but for one day in October Coahoma is going gold to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

The Coahoma High School theater department will host a community assembly at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the high school auditorium to kick-off Gold Out.

“The theater students are going to do a very touching production to show what children endure when they go through cancer and chemo,”said Kristen Joslin, CISD CTE/Instructional Tech Director and theatre teacher. “Coach (Chris) Joslin (CISD head football coach and athletic director) will talk a little about what this is, how this came to be, and about Gunner and the Millers.”

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.