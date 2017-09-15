CISD raises funds for Harvey relief

When the Coahoma varsity football players suit up tonight, they will be wearing special Texas decals on their helmets and jerseys to support their fellow South Texas Bulldogs.

On Monday, Coahoma students and staff began a fundraising campaign for La Porte ISD, a school district located in Harris County on the coastline of South Texas. Many of the district’s students and their families were impacted after Hurricane Harvey blew through Texas and parts of Louisiana late last month causing severe flooding and leaving behind billions of dollars in damages in its wake.

“In addition to our fundraising efforts, the football team will show support by wearing Texas decals on their helmets and their special football jerseys in honor of the partnership of the red Coahoma Bulldogs and the orange La Porte Bulldogs,” said Coahoma ISD Superintendent Dr. Amy Jacobs. “We will offer opportunities for fans to donate at the game, as well.”

For more on this story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.