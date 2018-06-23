CISD schedules Kindergarten Boot Camp

Coahoma Elementary will be having a Kindergarten Boot camp, to help prepare the upcoming kindergarteners for the start of the new school year.

Children who attend will participate in core academic learning coupled with fun activities, all while making new friends, meeting their teachers, and getting familiar with the building.

"This is a perfect activity to help us as teachers get to know each incoming kindergarten student,” said CES kindergarten teacher Natalie Rochelle.

