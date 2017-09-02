CISD trustees call for bond election

COAHOMA — Voters in the Coahoma ISD district will head to the polls on Nov. 7 to decide on a $4 million bond geared toward infrastructure improvements and the purchase of artificial turf.

According to Coahoma ISD Superintendent Dr. Amy Jacobs, the district will be hosting several public information meetings over the bond election in September and November.

“We've had a self-improvement plan we have been following and updating annually, sometimes twice a year, so we have everything we need now and into the future,” Jacobs said. “We've been chipping away for the last five years at everything we can do that doesn't impact or take away from our maintenance and operation.”

