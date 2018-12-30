City announces street and holiday closures

The City of Big Spring reports some upcoming closures that will impact local residents.

First, the city will be performing street maintenance and repair Monday on Birdwell Lane from 11th Place to Washington Avenue. The repairs will last from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until complete.

The city regrets any inconvenience related to the street repairs and requests patience during the project.

Also, city offices will be closed for the New Year's holiday.

All city offices will close beginning at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Monday, and remain closed on New Year’s Day, Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Landfill and Sanitation Departments will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

All city of Big Spring offices, landfill, and sanitation will be open on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at 8 a.m. with normal working hours.

Emergency services (Police, Fire, and EMS) will continue normal operation throughout the holidays. Emergency Utility Services will be on call and can be contacted at 264-2392.

The City of Big Spring wishes you a Happy New Year and reminds everyone, “If you drink, please don’t drive.”