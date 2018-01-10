City of Big Spring issues boil water notice

The city of Big Spring is advising people affected by some of the recent water main breaks to boil water before drinking it.

In a press release issued Tuesday evening, city of Big Spring officials said:

"City crews repaired multiple breaks on a water line on South Wasson Road, south of the City limits. Even though all State requirements were followed, as a precautionary measure, the City of Big Spring/PWS ID #11440001, in compliance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), is notifying affected customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

"When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

"If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the public works director at 432-264-2501."