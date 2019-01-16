City of Big Spring Job Fair

The City of Big Spring will be having a job fair on Thursday, January 24, at Ryan Hall, 605 N. Main St., from 1 to 6 p.m.

“We have a lot of positions open, a lot of which we've had difficulty filling,” says Stacie King, Benefits Coordinator/Human Resources with the City of Big Spring. “We've seen other organizations hold similar job fairs, so we thought it would be good to have one just for the city.”

King says there are a variety of openings including maintenance, streets, and at the water treatment plant. “We even have a clerical position, which those are pretty rare,” says King.

