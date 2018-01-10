City Council accepts donations for EMS, spring project

In a short, sweet city council meeting Tuesday evening, council members and city staff accepted nearly $50,000 in donations for Big Spring Emergency Medical Services and for Phase II of the Historic Spring Restoration Project.

After kicking off the hour-long meeting with the national and state Pledges of Allegiance being led by Cub Scouts from Pack 305, the council recognized a $10,000 gift from Occidental Petroleum Corporation to help purchase equipment and training for Big Spring EMS.

"We're very grateful to have received this unexpected gift from Occidental Petroleum," said Big Spring Fire Chief Craig Ferguson. "It is going to be used for some EMS equipment that is much needed, to upgrade some computers and some technology. Also for some additional training for our personnel. We would like to publicly say thank you to them and the entire company."

Next in line were donations to the Historic Spring Restoration Project's Phase II.

"We received a total of $37,500, $25,000 from Occidental Petroleum, $10,000 from the Wayne and JoAnn Moore Charitable Foundation, and $2,500 from the Oncor Electric Delivery Company," said Community Services Director Debbie Wegman. "These are just additional donations. We've been working on getting donations and grants for the Historic Spring Phase II project, so we're very excited to have these additional donations."

For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.