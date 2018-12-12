City council approves controversial bid

HERALD photo/Roger Cline Big Spring Police Dept. Cpl Michael Calley, center, was recognized as the City of Big Spring Star Employee for December at the Big Spring City Council meeting Tuesday evening. Calley earned the recognition by helping a motorist change a tire in extremely cold conditions. Shown with Calley are Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams, left, and Mayor Larry McLellan.
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Wednesday, December 12, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Things got contentious at Tuesday evening's Big Spring City Council meeting; and, once again, Boler Equipment Service Inc. of Midland was at the center of the controversy.
The company was recommended by city staff in July for a bid on utility maintenance and replacement contractor services. Robert "Wes" Baird of Big Spring's Baird Companies spoke at the meeting, claiming that his company had submitted the low bid and asking why the city staff chose to recommend Boler instead. After some discussion, the council voted to reject all bids at the time.

