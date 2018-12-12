City council approves controversial bid

Things got contentious at Tuesday evening's Big Spring City Council meeting; and, once again, Boler Equipment Service Inc. of Midland was at the center of the controversy.

The company was recommended by city staff in July for a bid on utility maintenance and replacement contractor services. Robert "Wes" Baird of Big Spring's Baird Companies spoke at the meeting, claiming that his company had submitted the low bid and asking why the city staff chose to recommend Boler instead. After some discussion, the council voted to reject all bids at the time.

