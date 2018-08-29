City Council approves permit for microbrewery on Scurry Street

Big Spring is one step closer to an operational microbrewery and brewpub following Tuesday evening's City Council meeting.

The council voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit for the planned brewery's location at the southwest corner of the Scurry Street/14th Street intersection. A public hearing on the issue was held at the start of the meeting, but no members of the public took the opportunity to address the council. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted earlier in the week to recommend approval of the permit.

