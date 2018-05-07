City Council to canvass election, swear in new Council member

Canvassing votes from Saturday's City Council District 2 election, recognizing outgoing incumbent Carmen Harbour, and swearing in the winner of the race, Doug Hartman, are on the agenda of the Big Spring City Council meeting Tuesday.

With only 67 people casting ballots in the single-district election, Hartman – an oilfield rig supervisor – prevailed with 68.66 percent of the vote, defeating runners up Eric Escamilla (25.37 percent) and Johnnie Rawls Jr. (5.97 percent).

Harbour did not run for re-election as she has already served two three-year terms, which is the legal term limit for Big Spring council members.

