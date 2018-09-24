City Council to consider North Side Movement funding Tuesday

At their meeting Tuesday evening, the Big Spring City Council will consider making a donation to the North Side Movement.

The Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in their chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

The donation is on the agenda for this week’s meeting following discussion at the meeting Sept. 11 regarding a request by Hotel Settles owner G. Brint Ryan for an annual $10,000 funding of the non-profit organization by the city.

