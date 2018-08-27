City council to consider permit for microbrewery

Discussion and a vote on a microbrewery and brewpub planned for South Scurry will lead off Tuesday night’s Big Spring City Council meeting.

The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A public hearing on whether to grant a specific use permit for the microbrewery and brewpub is the first business item on the agenda. Local residents will have the opportunity to address the council on whether they should approve the permit for the business, which would craft and sell beer on the southwest corner at the intersection of 14th and South Scurry streets.

