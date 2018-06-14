City council considers annexation issue

Zoning and annexation issues headed up the Big Spring City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

The council held three public hearings on zoning and annexation issues during the meeting. According to Big Spring's City Planner Roxanne Johnston, no one spoke at the first two hearings; while two people spoke up at the third hearing, which addressed annexation of land located northwest of West Seventh Street and Lorilla Street.

"(The first two) were a non-issue. Nobody came up to talk," Johnston said. "Two people came up on (the third public hearing). P.J. Dominguez came up. He lives in that area, and he's just concerned about the traffic, the truck traffic, big trucks going in and out of there."

Johnston explained the need for the annexation of the two tracts totaling 17.58 acres.

"This is one of those things where a lot of research had to be done," she said. "It had been annexed, all but a fraction of an acre, back in 1977. That made a little hole in the annexation. That acreage, less than an acre, created a little hole. What it was was the railroad tracks, because back in that time it belonged to the railroad. Now it's a private line, so we're re-annexing to cover that hole."

The item was not listed as an action item on the agenda.

