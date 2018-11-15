City council honors November Star Employees

Two city workers who found and returned a wallet to a veteran who had lost it were honored at the Tuesday evening Big Spring City Council meeting.

Streets Department worker Frank Rodriguez and supervisor Robert Diaz were presented with the city's November Star Employee award for their actions in returning the wallet to local veteran Bobby Brasel.

Mayor Larry McLellan read statements thanking each of the Star Employees for their service.

"The Big Spring City Council wishes to give special thanks and recognition to our Star Employee for November 2018, Frank Rodriguez, heavy equipment operator," said Mayor McLellan. "Recently you found a wallet while working. You took the wallet to your supervisor, who was able to locate the citizen and return the wallet to its rightful owner. The citizen is a veteran, and was extremely grateful for the return of his wallet, as it contains important documentation that would have otherwise been lost. Mr. Rodriguez, you have proven to be of great assistance to a Big Spring citizen. You have distinguished yourself and brought credit to the Big Spring Streets Department. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to you, Mr. Rodriguez, for the pride and professional nature you displayed in assisting this citizen. We are proud to have you as a member of the City of Big Spring staff. You have proven to be a valuable asset to the city, and we congratulate you on a job well done."

Diaz was the supervisor who accepted the wallet from Rodriguez and was able to track down the owner. The statement read by the mayor thanking him was similar to Rodriguez's, but highlighted his role in the wallet recovery.

