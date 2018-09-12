City Council okays tax rate, budget at Tuesday's meeting

The Big Spring City Council voted unanimously to adopt the proposed tax rate and budget at their meeting Tuesday evening.

A public hearing on the budget was held at the beginning of the 5:30 p.m. meeting, but no local citizens stepped up to address the council regarding the city's revenue and expenditures plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

Later in the meeting, the mayor and five council members present voted unanimously to adopt the ad valorem tax rate, and then the FY 2018-2019 budget.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.