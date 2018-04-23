City Council plans to say ‘no’ to Oncor rate hike

A dispute with Oncor Electric Delivery Company will be on the table at the Big Spring City Council Meeting Tuesday.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in their Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

According to the posted agenda for the meeting, Oncor has filed an application with the city for “Approval of a Distribution Cost Recovery Factor,” abbreviated DCRF, amounting to a surcharge to reimburse Oncor for lower-than-expected electricity service revenues. The factor would increase electricity distribution rates citywide by about $19,002,177, according to the agenda.

A proposed resolution included in the meeting’s agenda would deny the application.

