City Council plans to say ‘no’ to Oncor rate hike
By:
Roger Cline
Monday, April 23, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
A dispute with Oncor Electric Delivery Company will be on the table at the Big Spring City Council Meeting Tuesday.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in their Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.
According to the posted agenda for the meeting, Oncor has filed an application with the city for “Approval of a Distribution Cost Recovery Factor,” abbreviated DCRF, amounting to a surcharge to reimburse Oncor for lower-than-expected electricity service revenues. The factor would increase electricity distribution rates citywide by about $19,002,177, according to the agenda.
A proposed resolution included in the meeting’s agenda would deny the application.
For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.
Category: