City council waives league fees at city sports complex

The Big Spring City Council voted to waive league team sports fees for use of Roy Anderson Sports Complex – at least until members are seated on a newly approved Parks and Recreation Board, and have a chance to weigh in on the issue.

Among other business, the council voted unanimously to approve the waiver after a heated discussion on the topic.

"Many years ago when we had the bond election, one of the things we discussed heavily was fees," said City Manager Todd Darden. "It went everywhere from $25 a player to $1,500 a league, to what we currently have, which is $200 per team. It averages with 14 members on a team, about $18 per player, roughly, to play any of the leagues we have associated with our facility."

Darden cited surveys of other area cities as a basis for the fee amount, and noted the fees generate about $28,000 in revenue for the city each year.

"The light bill's about $35,000," he added. "The fee is more or less a token to what the actual costs of running the facilities are."

District 5 Councilman Raul Benevides offered some sharp words regarding the practice of charging for use of the sports facilities.

"'Token' would be a stretch to how I would define that. I think it's petty," Benavides said. "I can understand when y'all first did this back in 2006. Economic times were much different. We lived in a time...times were tough for parents, number one. Number two, we live in a time when there's a 50 percent divorce rate. Take a mother, say, with two kids out there. That 40 bucks adds up. For some of us, 40 bucks isn't much, but for a single mom living on a tight budget, 40 bucks is a lot. For it to be 10 percent of the budget when our sales tax is just off the roof...economic times are just very, very good for us right now. I think this is just a slap in the face, if you will. Youth sports...we're trying to get our kids off the couch and away from those computers and video games, and then to make it tough for parents, it doesn't look good for us. I would like to see this be waived."

In a related item, the council voted unanimously to form a Parks and Recreation Board to oversee and make recommendations to the council on matters relating to city parks and sports facilities. After Benavides spoke, he moved to waive league fees at the sports complex, at least until the Parks and Recreation Board could have members appointed, and have a chance to research, discuss, and make a recommendation to the council on the issue.

Fees for event rental of the complex's fields will remain in place; the waiver only affects fees paid by sports leagues to the city for seasonal use of the fields. Leagues will still be required to register with the city in order to use the fields.

In other business, the council heard from Amphitheater Improvement Board Chairman Barney Dodd and architect Kelly Cook regarding progress on fundraising and design of upgrades to the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater. The council also voted unanimously to approve seeking bids to improve the amphitheater's accessibility for people with disabilities. ...

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.