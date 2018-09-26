City declines to provide NSM funding

The City of Big Spring won't be funding the North Side Movement, after a debate and vote on the issue at Tuesday evening's City Council meeting.

The question of whether or not to provide funds for the non-profit organization, which provides services to local residents in the form of education, human services, food services, health care and voter education, first arose at the previous Council meeting Sept. 11 in response to a letter addressed to Mayor Larry McLellan from Settles Hotel owner and businessman G. Brint Ryan. In the letter, Ryan requested that the city provide a $10,000 annual grant to the North Side Movement to help out with its programs and expenses.

For the full story and coverage of yesterday's City Council meeting, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.