City to hold two budget workshops this week

The Big Spring City Council will hold a pair of budget workshop meetings Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Both meetings will start at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth Street.

During the meetings, Mayor Larry McLellan and the city council members will discuss the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018-2019.

Also on the agenda for both meetings is Open Meetings Act training, with City Attorney Marianne Banks listed as the person conducting the training.

Both meetings will be open to the public.

For more information, contact Big Spring City Hall at 432-264-2401.