City lifts water boil notice
Thursday, June 29, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
The city of Big Spring has lifted its boiled water notice for specific areas of the town affected when untreated water entered a line through a broken 6-inch water pipe.
The boil water notice has been cancelled for the following areas, according to a release from the city issued late Wednesday afternoon.
Donley Street – even and odd sides of 1600 block thru 1900 block.
19th Street – 1004 thru 1006 even side only.
20th Street – even and odd sides of 1000 block.
21st Street - even and odd sides of 1000 block.
State Street – even and odd sides of 2000 block south to FM 700.
1001, 1005 and 1213 E. FM 700
The Reserves Apartments
