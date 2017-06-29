City lifts water boil notice

The city of Big Spring has lifted its boiled water notice for specific areas of the town affected when untreated water entered a line through a broken 6-inch water pipe.

The boil water notice has been cancelled for the following areas, according to a release from the city issued late Wednesday afternoon.

Donley Street – even and odd sides of 1600 block thru 1900 block.

19th Street – 1004 thru 1006 even side only.

20th Street – even and odd sides of 1000 block.

21st Street - even and odd sides of 1000 block.

State Street – even and odd sides of 2000 block south to FM 700.

1001, 1005 and 1213 E. FM 700

The Reserves Apartments