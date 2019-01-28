City offering free meals to federal employees

The shutdown might be on a three-week hiatus, but the city of Big Spring is still offering free meals to federal employees whose paychecks were withheld during the closure.

According to a press release: "The Big Spring Senior Center will be providing free meals for federal employees in our community. Meals are served at the center Monday through Friday, from 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.

The Senior Center is located in the Dora Roberts Community Center at 100 Whipkey Drive. Guests are asked to make a reservation in advance as supplies at the center are limited. Guests will need to show their federal employee identification to receive a free meal.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.