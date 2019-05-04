City offers text alerts, new website

Water outages, online bill pay, street repairs and more, are now available at your fingertips with text alerts from the City of Big Spring.

“In an effort to make information about upcoming outages, repairs, and other changes that could impact the residents, we have been encouraging citizens of Big Spring to sign up for the text and email alerts,” Stacie King, City of Big Spring Benefits Coordinator, said.

The City of Big Spring, 2017, at the same time as the Convention and Visitors Bureau, launched a new website. According to King, the CVB's website focuses on the entertainment and attractions happening in Big Spring, while the City website offers easier access to bill pay, updates/alerts, and contact information.

“Through our website we offer a lot of services that the community just isn't aware of yet,” King said. “Residents are able to pay their utility bills online, find contact information for city offices, and the most important is that they can sign up to receive public service announcement notifications.”

She continued, “We want to make sure that all residents are receiving notifications about any upcoming work or changes that could directly impact them, with as much notice as possible. The alerts are one of the fastest and best ways to accomplish this.”

To receive text or email alerts, residents just need to opt in and sign up to receive the notifications. This registration can be done online through the City of Big Spring website, www.mybigspring.com. According to King, residents can choose which alerts they receive so that they are not bombarded by messages.

“The good thing about our site is the interactive feature. Not only can the City push out information, but it is another connection for the residents to report pot holes, stray animals, water leaks and more,” she said.

For those who are hosting community events, those events can be added to the calendar and those looking for events can search the calendar. Job applications, for those seeking employment, can also be completed online. ...

For the complete story, see the weekend edition of the Big Spring Herald.